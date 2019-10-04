Oct. 5

October 4, 2019

Philly Indigenous Peoples Day Festival is hosted at Belmont Plateau, open 11:30 a.m., Grand Entry at 1 p.m. Native American dancers, musicians, story-telling and family activities. Bring a chair or blanket. Vendors: Vanessa (267) 601-1528 or (215) 391-5783.

