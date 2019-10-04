Oct. 5

October 4, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

State Sen. Vincent Hughes & others host Public Safety Awareness Day at Lowe’s parking lot, ParkWest Town Ctr., 52nd & Jefferson Sts., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. DJ, karaoke, kid zone, health screenings, police/fire displays, job fair, obstacle course, voting machines, shredding, gun locks, food. For info: (215) 879-7777.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *