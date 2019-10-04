Oct. 5

October 4, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Fall Picnic at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 12-4 p.m. Family Friendly, children welcome free! Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at door. Payable to “Committee to Re-Elect John Sabatina Jr.,” 121 S. Broad St., 4th fl., Phila., PA 19107. Sponsorships available. For info: (267) 534-3450.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *