Today Is the Last Day to Register to Vote!

Today is the last day for you to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election.

You can register in person at the Philadelphia Board of Elections at two locations until 5 p.m.:

The Philadelphia Voter Registration Office, 520 N. Columbus Boulevard, 5th floor, until 5 p.m.

The Philadelphia County Board of Elections, Room 142 City Hall.

You can register online until 11:59 p.m. at https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/VoterRegistrationApplication.aspx.

If you have voter-registration questions, visit padems.com/vote for tutorials and FAQs. For advanced support or to register in person, please find your local board of elections.

