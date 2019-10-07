Today Is the Last Day to Register to Vote!

Today is the last day for you to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election.
You can register in person at the Philadelphia Board of Elections at two locations until 5 p.m.:
The Philadelphia Voter Registration Office, 520 N. Columbus Boulevard, 5th floor, until 5 p.m.
The Philadelphia County Board of Elections, Room 142 City Hall.
You can register online until 11:59 p.m. at https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/VoterRegistrationApplication.aspx.
If you have voter-registration questions, visit padems.com/vote for tutorials and FAQs. For advanced support or to register in person, please find your local board of elections.