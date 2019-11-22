Dec. 2

November 22, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Grants Workshop at Free Library, 1901 Vine St., 10 a.m.-12 m. Federal grant process & opportunities for nonprofits, Presentation on 501(c)(3)s. Space limited. RSVP: Felicia Parker-Cox (215) 276-0340 or felicia@mail.house.gov.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *