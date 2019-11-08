FURTHER LISTINGS

Nov. 9-10- Siege Weekend at Ft. Mifflin, 1 Ft. Mifflin Rd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Battle Re-enactments 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Nov. 10- Marine Corps Birthday at Commandant’s grave, Arch St. Mtg. Ho., 10:30 a.m. Tour of killed-in-action graves.
Nov. 10- Warrior Writers host Veterans Day Weekend Poetry & Music Celebration: “Traveling Outside the Wire” at Kimmel Ctr., 300 S. Broad St., 3 p.m. Veterans share their artistic renditions of traveling. Veteran artists & writers with local musicians.
Nov. 11- Penn NROTC hosts Veterans Day Flag Raising Ceremony at College Green, Locust Walk, 9-9:30 a.m. Guest Speaker: Michael Schultz. USCG.
Nov. 11- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Veterans Open House & Meet the Rep at 2400 S. 9th St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Nov. 11- Veterans Day Services at Korea Memorial, 11 a.m. & Vietnam Wall 12:15 p.m.
Nov. 11- Union League hosts Vets Day Lunch at 140 S. Broad St., 11:30 a.m. BG Kenneth Brandt (Ben Franklin Post member). Tickets: $40. For info: (215) 587-5545.
Nov. 11- Drexel U. hosts Reception & Veteran Tribute at Paul Peck Ctr., 32nd & Market Sts., 11:30 a.m.
Nov. 11- Coll. of Medicine hosts “Vets on Moral Injury” at 2900 W. Queen La., 12 m.
Nov. 16- Celebrating Sisterhood hosts “She Shines Conference” at New Covenant Ch., 7500 Germantown Ave., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Continental breakfast, lunch, resource fair, entertainment. Guests include State Sen. Vincent Hughes. Tickets: $75. For info: www.sheshinesconference.com.
Nov. 21- Phila. Public Record hosts “2019 Public Servant of the Year” at Galdo’s, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Honoring Councilmember Cherelle Parker. Open Bar, Hors d ’Oeuvres & Dinner. Tickets: $50 in advance, $60 at door, tables of 10 $450. For info: events@cityandstatepa.com.
Nov. 21- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Falls Ridge, 4349 Ridge Ave., Community Rm., 7 p.m. Discussing voting reform & other legislation. For info: (215) 482-8726.
Nov. 23- United Block Captains hosts Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon at Victory Christian Ctr., 5220 Whitby Ave., 12-3 p.m. RSVP: (215) 309-5754.
Dec. 6-8- Pa. Society meets at N.Y. Hilton Midtown. Honoree: Dr. Amy Gutmann. Performer: Leslie Odom, Jr.