FURTHER LISTINGS

November 8, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Nov. 9-10- Siege Weekend at Ft. Mifflin, 1 Ft. Mifflin Rd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Battle Re-enactments 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Nov. 10- Marine Corps Birthday at Commandant’s grave, Arch St. Mtg. Ho., 10:30 a.m. Tour of killed-in-action graves.
Nov. 10- Warrior Writers host Veterans Day Weekend Poetry & Music Celebration: “Traveling Outside the Wire” at Kimmel Ctr., 300 S. Broad St., 3 p.m. Veterans share their artistic renditions of traveling. Veteran artists & writers with local musicians.
Nov. 11- Penn NROTC hosts Veterans Day Flag Raising Ceremony at College Green, Locust Walk, 9-9:30 a.m. Guest Speaker: Michael Schultz. USCG.
Nov. 11- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Veterans Open House & Meet the Rep at 2400 S. 9th St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Nov. 11- Veterans Day Services at Korea Memorial, 11 a.m. & Vietnam Wall 12:15 p.m.
Nov. 11- Union League hosts Vets Day Lunch at 140 S. Broad St., 11:30 a.m. BG Kenneth Brandt (Ben Franklin Post member). Tickets: $40. For info: (215) 587-5545.
Nov. 11- Drexel U. hosts Reception & Veteran Tribute at Paul Peck Ctr., 32nd & Market Sts., 11:30 a.m.
Nov. 11- Coll. of Medicine hosts “Vets on Moral Injury” at 2900 W. Queen La., 12 m.
Nov. 16- Celebrating Sisterhood hosts “She Shines Conference” at New Covenant Ch., 7500 Germantown Ave., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Continental breakfast, lunch, resource fair, entertainment. Guests include State Sen. Vincent Hughes. Tickets: $75. For info: www.sheshinesconference.com.
Nov. 21- Phila. Public Record hosts “2019 Public Servant of the Year” at Galdo’s, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Honoring Councilmember Cherelle Parker. Open Bar, Hors d ’Oeuvres & Dinner. Tickets: $50 in advance, $60 at door, tables of 10 $450. For info: events@cityandstatepa.com.
Nov. 21- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Falls Ridge, 4349 Ridge Ave., Community Rm., 7 p.m. Discussing voting reform & other legislation. For info: (215) 482-8726.
Nov. 23- United Block Captains hosts Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon at Victory Christian Ctr., 5220 Whitby Ave., 12-3 p.m. RSVP: (215) 309-5754.
Dec. 6-8- Pa. Society meets at N.Y. Hilton Midtown. Honoree: Dr. Amy Gutmann. Performer: Leslie Odom, Jr.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *