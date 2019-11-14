FURTHER LISTINGS

Nov. 21-Phila. Public Record hosts “2019 Public Servant of the Year” at Galdo’s, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Honoring Councilmember Cherelle Parker. Open Bar, Hors d ’Oeuvres & Dinner. Tickets: $50 in advance, $60 at door, tables of 10 $450. For info: events@cityandstatepa.com.
Nov. 21- State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta hosts Cocktail Reception at Bellevue Strategies, 200 S. Broad St., Su. 410, 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Platinum $3,000, Gold $2,000, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, Supporter $250, Young Professional $50. Payable to “Malcolm for PA PAC,” P.O. Box 3254, Phila., PA 19130. For info or RSVP: Matt (215) 696-0291 or Matt@MDDConsulting.org.
Nov. 21- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Falls Ridge, 4349 Ridge Ave., Community Rm., 7 p.m. Discussing voting reform & other legislation. For info: (215) 482-8726.
Nov. 22- State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta hosts Happy Hour at Bob & Barbara’s, 1509 South St., 5:30 p.m. Celebrity bartender: Malcolm Kenyatta! Tickets: $15. For info: Matthew Daggett (215) 696-0291 or Matt@MDDConsulting.org.
Nov. 23- United Block Captains hosts Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon at Victory Christian Ctr., 5220 Whitby Ave., 12-3 p.m. RSVP: (215) 309-5754.
Dec. 4- State Rep. Joe Hohenstein is hosted Holiday Party at Emmy Squared, 632 S. 5th Street, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special Guest: State Sen. Christine Tartaglione. Contribution Levels: $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000, $2,500, $5,000. Payable to “Elect Joe Hohenstein,” 1117 Wakeling St., Phila., PA 19124 or online https://secure.actblue.com/donate/gojoe4dec2019. For info & RSVP: Ryan Alsayegh ryanmalsayegh@gmail.com.
Dec. 5- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Holiday Office Open House at 2400 S. 9th St., 5-8 p.m. South Philly treats, unclaimed property. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Dec. 5- 57th Ward Republican & Democratic Committees host “Donkeys & Elephants Bi-Partisan Party at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 6 p.m. Charity for N.E. Victim Services & Thomas Raiker Scholarship Fund. Food, drinks, fun. Tickets: $40. For info: Pat Parkinson (267) 773-3251 or Brian McCann ((267) 702-0509.
Dec. 6-8- Pa. Society meets at N.Y. Hilton Midtown. Honoree: Dr. Amy Gutmann. Performer: Leslie Odom, Jr.

