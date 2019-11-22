FURTHER LISTINGS

November 22, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Dec. 2- Congressman Dwight Evans is panelist for “High Crimes & Misdemeanors: What the Constitution Says about Impeachment” at Nat’l Constitution Ctr., 525 Arch St. 6:30-8 p.m. For info: Merissa Blum (215) 409-6645.
Dec. 4- State Rep. Joe Hohenstein is hosted Holiday Party at Emmy Squared, 632 S. 5th Street, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special Guest: State Sen. Christine Tartaglione. Contribution Levels: $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000, $2,500, $5,000. Payable to “Elect Joe Hohenstein,” 1117 Wakeling St., Phila., PA 19124 or online https://secure.actblue.com/donate/gojoe4dec2019. For info & RSVP: Ryan Alsayegh ryanmalsayegh@gmail.com.
Dec. 5- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Holiday Office Open House at 2400 S. 9th St., 5-8 p.m. South Philly treats, unclaimed property. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Dec. 5- 57th Ward Republican & Democratic Committees host “Donkeys & Elephants Bi-Partisan Party at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 6 p.m. Charity for N.E. Victim Services & Thomas Raiker Scholarship Fund. Food, drinks, fun. Tickets: $40. For info: Pat Parkinson (267) 773-3251 or Brian McCann ((267) 702-0509.
Dec. 5- Asian American Chamber of Commerce hosts Holiday Party at Lair KTV, 1025 Arch St., 6-8 p.m. Cash bar. Tickets: $15 includes 1 drink. For info: bit.ly/aaccgp-holiday.
Dec. 6-8- Pa. Society meets at N.Y. Hilton Midtown. Honoree: Dr. Amy Gutmann. Performer: Leslie Odom, Jr.
Dec. 19- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Seniors Holiday Health & Fitness Expo at Motivation H.S., 5900 Baltimore Ave. (enter through 59th St. yard), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Holiday lunch, health & wellness vendors, exercise, line dancing, screening, entertainment, door prizes. For info: ()215) 748-6712.
Jan. 3- Sheriff Rochelle Bilal hosts Inauguration Gala at DoubleTree Hotel, 237 S. Broad St., 7-11 p.m. Formal attire. Tickets: $100. Payable to “Friends of Rochelle Bilal,” P.O. Box 14140, Phila., PA 19138 or online rochellebilal.com. For VIP info: Jabari Jones (814) 433-0221 or rochelle@rochellebilal.com.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *