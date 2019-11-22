FURTHER LISTINGS

Dec. 2- Congressman Dwight Evans is panelist for “High Crimes & Misdemeanors: What the Constitution Says about Impeachment” at Nat’l Constitution Ctr., 525 Arch St. 6:30-8 p.m. For info: Merissa Blum (215) 409-6645.
Dec. 4- State Rep. Joe Hohenstein is hosted Holiday Party at Emmy Squared, 632 S. 5th Street, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special Guest: State Sen. Christine Tartaglione. Contribution Levels: $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000, $2,500, $5,000. Payable to “Elect Joe Hohenstein,” 1117 Wakeling St., Phila., PA 19124 or online https://secure.actblue.com/donate/gojoe4dec2019. For info & RSVP: Ryan Alsayegh ryanmalsayegh@gmail.com.
Dec. 5- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Holiday Office Open House at 2400 S. 9th St., 5-8 p.m. South Philly treats, unclaimed property. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Dec. 5- 57th Ward Republican & Democratic Committees host “Donkeys & Elephants Bi-Partisan Party at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 6 p.m. Charity for N.E. Victim Services & Thomas Raiker Scholarship Fund. Food, drinks, fun. Tickets: $40. For info: Pat Parkinson (267) 773-3251 or Brian McCann ((267) 702-0509.
Dec. 5- Asian American Chamber of Commerce hosts Holiday Party at Lair KTV, 1025 Arch St., 6-8 p.m. Cash bar. Tickets: $15 includes 1 drink. For info: bit.ly/aaccgp-holiday.
Dec. 6-8- Pa. Society meets at N.Y. Hilton Midtown. Honoree: Dr. Amy Gutmann. Performer: Leslie Odom, Jr.
Dec. 19- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Seniors Holiday Health & Fitness Expo at Motivation H.S., 5900 Baltimore Ave. (enter through 59th St. yard), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Holiday lunch, health & wellness vendors, exercise, line dancing, screening, entertainment, door prizes. For info: ()215) 748-6712.
Jan. 3- Sheriff Rochelle Bilal hosts Inauguration Gala at DoubleTree Hotel, 237 S. Broad St., 7-11 p.m. Formal attire. Tickets: $100. Payable to “Friends of Rochelle Bilal,” P.O. Box 14140, Phila., PA 19138 or online rochellebilal.com. For VIP info: Jabari Jones (814) 433-0221 or rochelle@rochellebilal.com.