FURTHER LISTINGS

Dec. 5- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Holiday Office Open House at 2400 S. 9th St., 5-8 p.m. South Philly treats, unclaimed property. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Dec. 5- 57th Ward Republican & Democratic Committees host “Donkeys & Elephants Bi-Partisan Party at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 6 p.m. Charity for N.E. Victim Services & Thomas Raiker Scholarship Fund. Food, drinks, fun. Tickets: $40. For info: Pat Parkinson (267) 773-3251 or Brian McCann ((267) 702-0509.
Dec. 5- Asian American Chamber of Commerce hosts Holiday Party at Lair KTV, 1025 Arch St., 6-8 p.m. Cash bar. Tickets: $15 includes 1 drink. For info: bit.ly/aaccgp-holiday.
Dec. 6-8- Pa. Society meets at N.Y. Hilton Midtown. Honoree: Dr. Amy Gutmann. Performer: Leslie Odom, Jr.
Dec. 13- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Holiday Open House at 6511 Ridge Ave., 4-7 p.m. Light refreshments, sweets by Mercy HS students, unclaimed property, drawing, camaraderie. For info: (215) 482-8726.
Dec. 19- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Seniors Holiday Health & Fitness Expo at Motivation H.S., 5900 Baltimore Ave. (enter through 59th St. yard), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Holiday lunch, health & wellness vendors, exercise, line dancing, screening, entertainment, door prizes. For info: ()215) 748-6712.
Dec. 19- Congresswoman Madeleine Dean hosts Holiday Party at Winnie’s Manayunk, 4266 Main St., 5 p.m. Special guest: Congressman Dwight Evans.
Jan. 3- Sheriff Rochelle Bilal hosts Inauguration Gala at DoubleTree Hotel, 237 S. Broad St., 7-11 p.m. Formal attire. Tickets: $100. Payable to “Friends of Rochelle Bilal,” P.O. Box 14140, Phila., PA 19138 or online rochellebilal.com. For VIP info: Jabari Jones (814) 433-0221 or rochelle@rochellebilal.com.

