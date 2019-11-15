Martina White: Philly GOP Sees a New Day

State Rep. Martina White (R-Northeast) released a statement in response to being elected the chairwoman of the Philadelphia Republican Party – the first female chair of either major political party in our city:

“I am honored to be elected as the next chairwoman of the Philadelphia Republican Party,” said White. “As when our country was founded, Philadelphia will once again be at the center of the very future of our nation in 2020. Our great city deserves a Republican Party that competes for votes in every neighborhood.”

“After a tough 2019, it is time to regroup and give a voice to the forgotten Philadelphians: overtaxed and overburdened families, parents who are seeking a better education for their children, and victims of crime who have fallen prey to the progressive far-left agenda,” White continued. “We must start with the fundamentals to win elections again and be proactive in connecting with voters while making a positive impact on our communities.”

Pennsylvania GOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas added, “We congratulate Martina White. She brings a fresh voice and new perspective to the Philadelphia GOP where urban areas will be critical to the outcome of the 2020 Election Cycle. I’m very excited about this new chapter, and I’m confident that together we will bring new voters into the fold and keep Pennsylvania red.”

