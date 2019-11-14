Nov. 18

November 14, 2019

Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts “Party for the Homeless Fundraiser” at Green Soul Restaurant, 1410 Mt. Vernon St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Targeting $30,000 to support her holiday party. Not political so all can contribute. Tickets: $100. For info: Issa Mancebo (215) 798-1055 or Issa@BFWgroup.net.

