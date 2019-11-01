SEPTA Adds Extra Trains for Eagles Game

Extra service will be added on the Broad Street Line on for the Nov. 3 match-up against the Chicago Bears with a total of 10 Sports Express trains being added on the Broad Street Line to supplement regularly scheduled service. Sports Express service will run every 10 minutes starting at 10:05 a.m. Fans will also find Local and Express trains waiting for them at NRG Station after the game.
Specific schedule and other information can be found at www.septa.org/events/sports.html.
SEPTA is urging customers heading to the Linc for this Sunday’s Eagles game to pre-load their SEPTA Key Cards or purchase Quick Trip tickets for easy travel to-and-from the game scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Customers using Quick Trips should purchase two tickets before the game to avoid lines on the way home. Please note: Regular fares will apply for all Broad Street Line travel to and from the game.