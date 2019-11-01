SEPTA Adds Extra Trains for Eagles Game

Extra service will be added on the Broad Street Line on for the Nov. 3 match-up against the Chicago Bears with a total of 10 Sports Express trains being added on the Broad Street Line to supplement regularly scheduled service. Sports Express service will run every 10 minutes starting at 10:05 a.m. Fans will also find Local and Express trains waiting for them at NRG Station after the game.

Specific schedule and other information can be found at www.septa.org/events/sports.html.

SEPTA is urging customers heading to the Linc for this Sunday’s Eagles game to pre-load their SEPTA Key Cards or purchase Quick Trip tickets for easy travel to-and-from the game scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Customers using Quick Trips should purchase two tickets before the game to avoid lines on the way home. Please note: Regular fares will apply for all Broad Street Line travel to and from the game.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.