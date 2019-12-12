Judge Snyder to Lead Philadelphia Bar Association

The Philadelphia Bar Association is holding its 2019 annual luncheon meeting today, at which its new Chancellor, the Hon. A. Michael Snyder (Ret.), will be introduced.

Judge Snyder who will serve as the 93rd Chancellor of the PBA, assumes leadership in the Association with a broad range of activities on behalf of the Association and on behalf of the greater Philadelphia community.

Judge Snyder is currently a distinguished neutral mediator and arbitrator at the Dispute Resolution Institute, working to resolve conflict across many different areas of legal practice. Additionally, he is an adjunct professor at the Temple University Beasley School of Law, and has been named scholar in residence at the Fox Business School of Temple University.

He previously served as assistant secretary of the Association, and was grants committee chair of the Philadelphia Bar Foundation. On two separate occasions, he served as co-chair of the Workers’ Compensation Section of the Association.

Judge Snyder graduated from Muhlenberg College and the Temple University School of Law. He is the proud father of Rabbi Josh Snyder, and the grandfather of five. Our newest chancellor is married to Wendy Sill; they live in Wayne, Pa.

Of interest is the fact that Judge Snyder will be the first former sitting judge to assume the role of chancellor in the entire 218-year history of the Association.

Also at the luncheon, Kathleen D. Wilkinson, partner at Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP, will be presented with the Sandra Day O’Connor Award, and the Citizens Bank Achievement Award will be presented to Ethan D. Fogel, partner at Dechert LLP.

The Philadelphia Bar Association will also honor the winner of the 2019 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “Pursuit of Justice” Legal Writing Competition.

