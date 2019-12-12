DA’s Office Files Charges Following Arrest of Philadelphia Police Officer

District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday announced charges against Sgt. Jason Reid following a Philadelphia Police Department Internal Affairs investigation and arrest.

Reid is alleged to have assaulted an individual placed under arrest on June 8, 2019, and to have lied about the circumstances of the assault. The Internal Affairs investigation found that Reid’s statements on which charges were filed against the civilian were not accurate.

“It is disheartening any time an officer entrusted with enormous power over the public’s liberty and lives misuses that power. The actions Sgt. Jason Reid is alleged by his colleagues in the Philadelphia Police Department to have taken against an innocent member of our community are exactly the sort of actions that undermine trust in law enforcement and make us all less safe,” Krasner said. “I am grateful to the Internal Affairs Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department for honoring their oath by holding one of their own accountable. No one is above the law.”

The District Attorney’s Office has charged Reid with Tampering with Public Records or Information (F3), Unsworn Falsification to Authorities (M2), Simple Assault (M2), False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities (M2), and Obstructing Administration of Law or Other Government Function (M2).

