Dec. 14

December 12, 2019

State Sen. Vincent Hughes hosts Army-Navy Game Watch Party for Veterans at Manayunk Brewing Co., 4120 Main St., 2-6 p.m. Free entry, food & giveaways for all vets. For info: Ben Bowens (215) 879-7777.

