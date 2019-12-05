Dec. 5

December 5, 2019

Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts District Attorney’s Office One Stop Job & Resource Hub at Simons Rec Ctr., 7200 Woolston Ave., 5-8 p.m. Access to employers, trauma-informed professionals, victim services, housing options, social services, work on gun violence & neighborhood safety. For info: Jane Roh (215) 686-8711.

