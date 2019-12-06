FURTHER LISTINGS

Dec. 16- Phila. Republicans host Holiday Gala at Stotesbury Mansion, 1923 Walnut St., 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $55, Couples $100, At Door $75.Open bar, high-end light fare, entertainment. Parking available. For tickets or RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/philadelphia:republican-holiday-gala-tickets-82756724591. For info: Barbara Coxe barbcoxe@gmail.com.
Dec. 19- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Seniors Holiday Health & Fitness Expo at Motivation H.S., 5900 Baltimore Ave. (enter through 59th St. yard), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Holiday lunch, health & wellness vendors, exercise, line dancing, screening, entertainment, door prizes. For info: (215) 748-6712.
Dec. 19- Congresswoman Madeleine Dean hosts Holiday Party at Winnie’s Manayunk, 4266 Main St., 5 p.m. Special guest: Congressman Dwight Evans.
Dec. 20- Electricians’ Local 98 hosts Open House at 1719 Spring Garden St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dec. 21- Family Holiday Concert & Toy Drive at Heavenly Ha., 4012 Poplar St., Light refreshments 12-12:45 p.m., Concert 1- 3 p.m. For performance donations Vanessa Brown (833) 722-4748.
Jan. 3- Sheriff Rochelle Bilal hosts Inauguration Gala at DoubleTree Hotel, 237 S. Broad St., 7-11 p.m. Formal attire. Tickets: $100. Payable to “Friends of Rochelle Bilal,” P.O. Box 14140, Phila., PA 19138 or online rochellebilal.com. For VIP info: Jabari Jones (814) 433-0221 or rochelle@rochellebilal.com.