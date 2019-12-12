FURTHER LISTINGS

December 12, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar,Subject Categories | Posted by:

Dec. 14- State Rep. Joe Hohenstein hosts Campaign Kickoff at Hinge, 2652 E. Somerset St., 5-7 p.m. Contribution levels: $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000, $2,500, $5,000. Payable to “Elect Joe Hohenstein,” 1117 Wakeling St., Phila., PA 19124. For info & RSVP: Ryan Alsayegh ryanmalsayegh@gmail.com.
Dec. 16- Phila. Republicans host Holiday Gala at Stotesbury Mansion, 1923 Walnut St., 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $55, Couples $100, At Door $75.Open bar, high-end light fare, entertainment. Parking available. For tickets or RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/philadelphia:republican-holiday-gala-tickets-82756724591. For info: Barbara Coxe barbcoxe@gmail.com.
Dec. 19- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Seniors Holiday Health & Fitness Expo at Motivation H.S., 5900 Baltimore Ave. (enter through 59th St. yard), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Holiday lunch, health & wellness vendors, exercise, line dancing, screening, entertainment, door prizes. For info: (215) 748-6712.
Dec. 19- Congresswoman Madeleine Dean hosts Holiday Party at Winnie’s Manayunk, 4266 Main St., 5 p.m. Special guest: Congressman Dwight Evans.
Dec. 20- Electricians’ Local 98 hosts Open House at 1719 Spring Garden St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dec. 21- Family Holiday Concert & Toy Drive at Heavenly Ha., 4012 Poplar St., Light refreshments 12-12:45 p.m., Concert 1- 3 p.m. For performance donations Vanessa Brown (833) 722-4748.
Jan. 3- Sheriff Rochelle Bilal hosts Inauguration Gala at DoubleTree Hotel, 237 S. Broad St., 7-11 p.m. Formal attire. Tickets: $100. Payable to “Friends of Rochelle Bilal,” P.O. Box 14140, Phila., PA 19138 or online rochellebilal.com. For VIP info: Jabari Jones (814) 433-0221 or rochelle@rochellebilal.com.
Jan. 31- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown is hosted “Legacy Experience Celebration” at Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St., Reception 6 p.m., Philadanco Program, 8:30 p.m. Olde School Dance Party. Proceeds support Philadanco. Entire evening: $100, Dance Party only $50. For info or to purchase: (215) 851-1858 or celebratebrb@gmail.com.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *