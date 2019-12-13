Understanding Bankruptcy Dec. 12, 2019

BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQ.

AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED

Question: Will filing for bankruptcy affect my job or future employment?

Answer: A person filing for bankruptcy will often worry that it will affect their employment or could them to be passed over for a potential job.

Although your employer may learn about your bankruptcy, your employer cannot fire you, reduce your salary, or demote you for it. Public agencies cannot consider your bankruptcy when hiring you.

However, your credit and financial affairs may be an issue for private employers if you apply for a job that requires you to work with money or sensitive information.

Because bankruptcy shows that you are working on putting your financial affairs in order, it looks better than having judgements, foreclosures, and repossessions on your credit report.

Next week’s question: Do I need a lawyer to file for bankruptcy?

