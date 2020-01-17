Activities Galore Bring Meaning to MLK Weekend

Every year, Philadelphia honors the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of giving back and an extended weekend full of activities across the city.

Residents and visitors looking for service opportunities can choose from 1,800 service projects throughout the region during the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The event — the largest event of its kind in the nation — takes place on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia museums, attractions and more hold special events, programming and festivals to celebrate King.

Below are our top picks for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Philadelphia for 2020, along with an array of more events and activities to enjoy over the long weekend from January 17-20, 2020.

Note: Events in this article are arranged in chronological order.

Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend and Day of Service at the Museum of the American Revolution

January 16-20

The Museum of the American Revolution celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with programming that connects the ideals of the Revolutionary War to King’s teachings. Guests can learn about James Forten – a 14-year-old African American soldier who became a wealthy entrepreneur and abolitionist – and how his vision mirrored King’s. Guests can also enjoy a performance and tribute by the Philadelphia Jazz Project (Jan. 18) and read poems by Phillis Wheatley, the first African American to publish a book of poetry. (Jan. 18-20). Additionally, visitors can join a free, 30-minute conversation about the museum’s core gallery and hear stories about enslaved people who fought for freedom on both sides of the war (Jan. 16, 17 & 20).

101 S. 3rd Street

We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m.

Performers at this concert in West Philly combine spoken word from King’s speeches with African American music traditions like gospel and jazz to create a special celebration of the civil rights leader. Performers include Damien Sneed, the New Spirit of Penn Gospel Choir, St. Thomas Gospel Choir and more.

3680 Walnut Street

2020 MLK Weekend Celebration at the African American Museum in Philadelphia

Jan. 17-20

The African American Museum in Philadelphia honors Martin Luther King Jr. with a packed schedule of thought-provoking programming for 2020. On January 17, 2020, the museum hosts a free reading by poet Kirwyn Sutherland from his new book of poetry, Jump Ship, about the poet’s relationship to his own Blackness. Jan. 18 brings a day of service where visitors make care packages for Philadelphia families. On Jan. 19, the museum presents Journey: Sounding Resistance featuring performances by jazz vocalist Ruth Naomi Floyd alongside musicians Diane Monroe, Ewuare X Osayande and Warren Cooper. And on Jan. 20, the annual MLK Day Celebration includes the Citizens Bank Scavenger Hunt, a visit from the Phillie Phanatic, the MLK Memorial Concert and a reenactment of King by Carlo Campbell.

701 Arch Street

Dr. Martin Luther King Weekend at Eastern State Penitentiary

Jan. 18-20

Stop by Eastern State Penitentiary for readings of King’s landmark 1963 “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” by community leaders, youth groups and actors at this annual event. The readings take place three times a day (11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.) from Jan. 18-20. After each reading, guests can respond to the reading during an informal discussion moderated by civil rights scholars. Festivities on January 20, 2020, also include crafts and musical performances by local musician Justin Griggs. Readings and MLK activities are free, while penitentiary tours are general admission.

2027 Fairmount Avenue

Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service

Monday, Jan. 20

What better way to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. than by lending a hand in a service project? Residents and visitors can partake in one of the hundreds of service projects throughout the city and the region during the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service. Girard College serves as the region’s service-day hub, offering more than 1,800 projects to join alongside workshops, trainings, a job fair and more. Girard College itself will be a beehive of presentations by numerous groups, and numerous public officials and civic leaders will address those gathered in and around its auditorium. Browse all service and volunteer projects on the official site.

Various locations including Girard College, 2101 S. College Avenue

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at the National Constitution Center

Monday, Jan. 20, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

The National Constitution Center pays homage to King with a day-long commemoration on Monday, Jan. 20 starting with discounted $5 admission. Visitors can enjoy readings of the iconic “I Have A Dream” speech as well as live musical and theatrical performances. Be sure to bring school supplies for the center’s school supply drive to benefit Philadelphia’s students.

525 Arch Street

AFEL – MLK Day of Service Family Read-Along

Monday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m.-noon

The Action For Early Learning Initiative (AFEL) invites families to this event at Drexel University’s Dornsife Center for Neighborhood Partnerships on Monday, Jan. 20. The day includes a family read-along and distribution of children’s books. Guests can also look forward to a reenactment of one of King’s speeches.

Drexel University’s Dornsife Center for Neighborhood Partnerships, 3509 Spring Garden Street

MLK: Dreams for Different Futures at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Monday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Head to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Monday, January 20, 2020, to contemplate the connections between Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings and community engagement in Philly’s present and future. The day kicks off with a craft that examines how people impact the city and environment, followed by thoughtful discussions about how the past impacts the present and how to make the future better. The day also includes mini-tours of the museum.

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the National Museum of American Jewish History

Monday, January 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. all day long at the National Museum of American Jewish History. Jewish Americans played a significant role in the civil-rights movement and remain committed to its objectives and aspirations today. Look forward to hourly spotlight talks inside the museum’s Civil Rights gallery, a screening of civil-rights-focused “Eyes on the Prize” documentary and an interactive drum performance. Admission to the museum is completely free from Tuesday, Jan. 14 through February.

101 S. Independence Mall East

MLK Day Event & Volunteer Project at Uhuru Furniture & Collectibles

Monday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Uhuru Furniture & Collectibles — an organization dedicated to promoting Black economic self-reliance and fighting gentrification — commemorates the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service with a volunteer project and screenings of films about King, Malcolm X and others. Bonus: Volunteers score a pizza lunch and other prizes.

832 N. Broad Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Festival at Woodmere Art Museum

Monday, Jan. 20, Noon-4 p.m.

Visit the Woodmere Art Museum from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, to join in on crafts and a storytelling session inspired by King. Later in the afternoon, sing along to a concert by the Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble featuring songs like “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “A Change Is Gonna Come” and “We Shall Overcome.” Admission to the festival is completely free.

9201 Germantown Avenue

Meet the Holidays Storytime: MLK Day at the Please Touch Museum

Monday, Jan. 20, 1:30-2 p.m.

Bring the kiddos to this special MLK-themed storytelling session, taking place at Fairmount Park’s Please Touch Museum on the afternoon of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

4231 Avenue of the Republic

