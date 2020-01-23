Disability Advocates Mark ADA’s 30th

  • At the 30th anniversary Summit of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) are Susan Tachau, L, her son Michael Anderson, and State Sen. Tina Tartaglione. Photos by Bonnie Squires

  • ABOUT A DOZEN members of the Democratic Policy Committee heard testimony from members of the disability community.
  • L-R, JOE MANCINI, executive director of The Arc of Philadelphia; Karen Goss, director of the Mid-Atlantic ADA; and State Rep. Joe Hohenstein. The two Joes coordinated the all-day schedule which included testimonials, presentations, and the appearance of about a dozen members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
  • FORMER Speaker of the Pennsylvania House Denny O’Brien participated in the all-day Summit on the 30th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, joining State Rep. Joe Hohenstein of Northeast Philly, who coordinated the event.
  • SUSAN TACHAU and her son Michael Anderson led a session at the ADA Summit, urging more people to file lawsuits when they come upon violations of the ADA. They were successful in a three-year-long suit, involving charges for their aides to people with disabilities.
  • PARTICIPANTS in the ADA celebration included, L-R, Pennsylvania Assistive Technology Foundation’s Councilman Derek Green; State Rep. Joe Hohenstein; Michael Anderson, who works for The Arc of Philadelphia; and his mother Susan Tachau, CEO of the Assistive Technology office.

