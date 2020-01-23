Flower Show Is Bound for the Riviera

January 23, 2020 | Filed under: Photo Gallery | Posted by:
  • L-R, HELEN HORSTMANN, chair of the Philadelphia Flower Show; Bonnie Squires; Ambassador Maguy Maccario Doyle, Embassy of Monaco; and Sam Lemheney, PHS designer of the Philadelphia Flower Show. This year’s theme is “Riviera Holiday” and opens to the public on Feb. 28 through Mar. 8. Photos by Bonnie Squires
  • MATT RADER, L, CEO of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and the Philadelphia Flower Show, welcomes Tom Doll, president and CEO of Subaru of America, to the press conference announcing the theme of this year’s show, “Riviera Holiday.” Subaru is in its 19th year as a prime sponsor of the show.
  • MONACO Ambassador Maguy Maccario Doyle joined two of the exclusive sponsors of this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show at a press conference at the Logan Hotel: Jim Dever, C, Bank of America Philadelphia Market president, and Daphne Klausner, Independence Blue Cross senior VP.
  • MONACO’S ambassador to the U.S., Maguy Maccario Doyle, announced that a replica of Princess Grace of Monaco’s fabulous rose garden will be on display at this year’s Flower Show, along with a replica of Princess Grace’s wedding gown. This year’s theme, “Riviera Holiday,” focuses on the south of France and its glorious flowers.
  • SEATED at the press conference to announce the Philadelphia Flower Show 2020 are, L-R, Bank of America Phila. Market President James Dever, Jr.; Mayor Jim Kenney; Matt Rader, CEO of PHS and the Philadelphia Flower Show; and Monaco Ambassador to the U.S. Maguy Maccario Doyle.
  • FOR THE 19TH YEAR in a row, Subaru of America will be the prime sponsor of the Philadelphia Flower Show. At the press conference announcing this year’s theme, Subaru parked its display automobile outside the Logan Hotel.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *