FURTHER LISTINGS

Jan. 16- State Rep. Danilo Burgos is hosted Cocktail Reception by Rachael Pritzker at 1635 Market St., 15th fl., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Gold $3,000, Silver $2,000, Bronze $1,000, Supporter $250, Young professional $50. Payable to “Friends of Danilo Burgos,” P.O. Box 60601, Phila., PA 19133 or online www.daniloburgos197.conm, click “Events.” RSVP: Matt@MDDConsulting.org. For info: (215) 696-0291.
Jan. 18- Gateway to Re-Entry hosts “Urban Amber Alert” at Myers Rec Ctr., 5801 Kingsessing Ave., 12-2 p.m. Awareness about missing children. For info: Tracy Fisher (267) 622-5169.
Jan. 18- Reclaim Phila. hosts Citywide Mtg. at Calvary Ctr., 48th St. & Baltimore Ave., 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 23- State house candidate Vanessa McGrath hosts New Year’s Resolution Happy Hour at Jerry’s Bar, 129 W. Laurel St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free! But Friends $25, Supporters $50, Co-hosts $250.
Jan. 23- State Rep. Mary Isaacson hosts Campaign Kickoff at 990 Spring Garden St., 6-8 p.m. Food, music.
Jan. 24- DCC Chairman Bob Brady & State Sen. Sharif Street host Young Politico Night at DCC, 219 Spring Garden St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Beef & beer. Free & open to all!
Jan. 25- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Cathedral Village, 600 E. Cathedral Rd., Cathedral Ha., 10 a.m. On gun safety & the 2nd Amendment. Free parking. For info: (215) 482-8726.
Jan. 30- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Expungement Clinic at Mt. Enon Bapt. Ch., 500 Snyder Ave., 3-6 p.m. No app’t necessary. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Jan. 31- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown is hosted “Legacy Experience Celebration” at Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St., Reception 6 p.m., Philadanco Program, 8:30 p.m. Olde School Dance Party. Proceeds support Philadanco. Entire evening: $100, Dance Party only $50. For info or to purchase: (215) 851-1858 or celebratebrb@gmail.com.
Jan. 31- Philly for Bernie hosts Variety Show Fundraiser at Field Ho, 1150 Filbert St., 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Recruiting musicians, artists, speakers & volunteers. For info: phillyisberning@gmail.com.
Feb. 6- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Neighborhood Mtg. with Capt. Hartzell at 2400 S. 9th St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

