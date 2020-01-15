FURTHER LISTINGS

Jan. 18- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Day of Justice at Shepard Rec Ctr., 5700 Haverford Ave., 2-4:30 p.m. Information on record-clearing & pardon process. Refreshments. For info: (215) 879-6625.
Jan. 19- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Campaign Kick-off Party & Canvass at 1537 S. 6th St., Party 11 a.m., Canvass 12-2 p.m. & 2-4 p.m.
Jan. 20- State Sen. Art Haywood & POWER Interfaith host McRaise the Wage Town Hall at Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Bopoks, 5445 Germantown Ave., 12-1:30 p.m. Followed by a march & rally outside McDonald’s, 29 E. Chelten Ave., to urge owner to raise wages to $15/hr. For info: (215) 242-8271.
Jan. 23- State house candidate Vanessa McGrath hosts New Year’s Resolution Happy Hour at Jerry’s Bar, 129 W. Laurel St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free! But Friends $25, Supporters $50, Co-hosts $250.
Jan. 23- State Rep. Mary Isaacson hosts Campaign Kickoff at 990 Spring Garden St., 6-8 p.m. Food, music.
Jan. 24- DCC Chairman Bob Brady & State Sen. Sharif Street host Young Politico Night at DCC, 219 Spring Garden St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Beef & beer. Free & open to all!
Jan. 25- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Cathedral Village, 600 E. Cathedral Rd., Cathedral Ha., 10 a.m. On gun safety & the 2nd Amendment. Free parking. For info: (215) 482-8726.
Jan. 30- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Expungement Clinic at Mt. Enon Bapt. Ch., 500 Snyder Ave., 3-6 p.m. No app’t necessary. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Jan. 30- SEAMAAC hosts “Fight for Our Future” Anniversary Gala at Univ. of the Arts, Hamilton Ha., 6-9 p.m. Multicultural entertainment, cocktails & hors d’oeuvres. For info: (215) 467-0690.
Jan. 31- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown is hosted “Legacy Experience Celebration” at Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St., Reception 6 p.m., Philadanco Program, 8:30 p.m. Olde School Dance Party. Proceeds support Philadanco. Entire evening: $100, Dance Party only $50. For info or to purchase: (215) 851-1858 or celebratebrb@gmail.com.
Jan. 31- Philly for Bernie hosts Variety Show Fundraiser at Field Ho, 1150 Filbert St., 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Recruiting musicians, artists, speakers & volunteers. For info: phillyisberning@gmail.com.
Feb. 6- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Neighborhood Mtg. with Capt. Hartzell at 2400 S. 9th St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Feb. 11- 8th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser & Candidate Meet & Greet at Rosewood, 1302 Walnut St., 5:30-7 p.m. Cash bar, complimentary beverages & appetizers. Suggested contribution $250. RSVP: Elaine elaine.petrossian@8thward.org.