FURTHER LISTINGS

Jan. 30- SEAMAAC hosts “Fight for Our Future” Anniversary Gala at Univ. of the Arts, Hamilton Ha., 6-9 p.m. Multicultural entertainment, cocktails & hors d’oeuvres. For info: (215) 467-0690.
Jan. 31- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown is hosted “Legacy Experience Celebration” at Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St., Reception 6 p.m., Philadanco Program, 8:30 p.m. Olde School Dance Party. Proceeds support Philadanco. Entire evening: $100, Dance Party only $50. For info or to purchase: (215) 851-1858 or celebratebrb@gmail.com.
Jan. 31- Philly for Bernie hosts Variety Show Fundraiser at Field Ho, 1150 Filbert St., 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Recruiting musicians, artists, speakers & volunteers. For info: phillyisberning@gmail.com.
Feb. 6- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Wine & Cheese at Salsa, 2126 e. Lehigh Ave., 4:30-7 p.m. Friends $100m, Supporters $250, Sponsors $500. Payable to “Angel Cruz for the 180th.” For info: (267) 228-7231 or elections215@gmail.com.
Feb. 6- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Neighborhood Mtg. with Capt. Hartzell at 2400 S. 9th St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Feb. 7- State Sen. John Sabatina, Jr. hosts Shrimp-A-Palooza at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St., 7-10 p.m. All-you-can-eat shrimp, buffet & beer. Friends $40, Tables of 10 $350 (must reserve tables by Feb. 3). Payable to “Committee to Re-Elect John Sabatina Jr.,” 1212 S. Broad St., 4th fl., Phila., PA 19107 or www.JohnSabatina.com. RSVP: Andrea (215) 251-0585 or Andrea@RittenhousePolitical.com.
Feb. 11- 8th Ward Democratic Executive Committee hosts Fundraiser & Candidate Meet & Greet at Rosewood, 1302 Walnut St., 5:30-7 p.m. Cash bar, complimentary beverages & appetizers. Suggested contribution $250. RSVP: Elaine (215) 704-9304 or elaine.petrossian@8thward.org.
Feb. 20- Republican City Committee hosts 2020 Kickoff Party at Revolution Ho., 200 Market St., 6-8 p.m. VIP Entry: $125/Person, $100/Committee Person. Sponsor levels: POTUS $10,000, Veep $5,000, Senate $2,500, Congress $1,000. Payable to “Republican City Committee,” P.O. Box 28463, Phila., PA 19149. For info: (215) 561-0650.
Feb. 25- 190th Legislative District Special Election.

