FURTHER LISTINGS

January 31, 2020 | Filed under: Calendar,Subject Categories | Posted by:

Feb. 6- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Neighborhood Mtg. with Capt. Hartzell at 2400 S. 9th St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Feb. 7- State Sen. John Sabatina, Jr. hosts Shrimp-A-Palooza at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St., 7-10 p.m. All-you-can-eat shrimp, buffet & beer. Friends $40, Tables of 10 $350 (must reserve tables by Feb. 3). Payable to “Committee to Re-Elect John Sabatina Jr.,” 1212 S. Broad St., 4th fl., Phila., PA 19107 or www.JohnSabatina.com. RSVP: Andrea (215) 251-0585 or Andrea@RittenhousePolitical.com.
Feb. 11- 8th Ward Democratic Executive Committee hosts Fundraiser & Candidate Meet & Greet at Rosewood, 1302 Walnut St., 5:30-7 p.m. Cash bar, complimentary beverages & appetizers. Suggested contribution $250. RSVP: Elaine (215) 704-9304 or elaine.petrossian@8thward.org.
Feb. 18- Last day to circulate & file nominating petitions for the April primary election.
Feb. 19- Councilmember Isaiah Thomas hosts “Black Excellence Evolving Fundraiser” at Somo Sophi, 1301 S. 13th St., 6-9 p.m. Promoters $1,000, Patrons $500, Supporters $250, Individuals $100, Young Professionals $50.
Feb. 20- Republican City Committee hosts 2020 Kickoff Party at Revolution Ho., 200 Market St., 6-8 p.m. VIP Entry: $125/Person, $100/Committee Person. Sponsor levels: POTUS $10,000, Veep $5,000, Senate $2,500, Congress $1,000. Payable to “Republican City Committee,” P.O. Box 28463, Phila., PA 19149. For info: (215) 561-0650.
Feb. 25- 190th Legislative Dist. Special Election.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *