Jan. 13

January 10, 2020 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Councilman David Oh celebrates Korean American Day at City Hall, Flag-raising 10 a.m. followed by ceremonial reception. Commemorates first Korean immigrants in 1903.

