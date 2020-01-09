Kenney Releases Agenda for New Term

Kenney Releases Agenda for New Term After he was sworn in for a second term on Monday, Mayor Kenney released a report outlining his Administration’s top priorities for the next four years. “Equity and Opportunity for All: Priorities for Mayor Kenney’s Second Term” lays out the Mayor’s plan to achieve the following goals.

Creating a safer and more just Philadelphia: In partnership with residents, community partners, our new police commissioner, and other stakeholders, the Kenney administration will make necessary police reforms, improve community-police relations, restore equity in the criminal justice system, and significantly reduce gun violence.

Providing quality education for all: In collaboration with the School District of Philadelphia and Board of Education, the administration will fulfill the promise of local control, help more residents earn a credential or post-secondary degree by making Community College of Philadelphia more accessible and affordable, and continue to expand access to quality early-childhood education.

Producing cleaner and safer streets: The administration will drastically improve the conditions of Philadelphia streets, expand street sweeping to every neighborhood by 2023, develop a large-scale commercial corridor cleaning program, and continue to focus on combating illegal short dumping. The administration will also support SEPTA’s transformational redesign of the bus network.

Building inclusive and resilient neighborhoods: With support from partners and community members, the administration will work to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty, invest in affordable housing, and continue to fight the opioid and climate crises.

Developing a diverse, efficient and effective government: The administration will prioritize racial equity in our policies and programs, increase the use of data and evaluation across the government, and improve customer service for residents and businesses to make City services more accessible to all Philadelphians.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead our great city for four more years,” said the mayor. “We will build on the progressive agenda of our first term, continue to tackle our most-pressing challenges, restore equity in our neighborhoods, and create a stronger city that works for all Philadelphians.”

