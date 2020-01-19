Pa. Dems Seek National Convention Delegates Now!

This flash from the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania: There are only eight days left to apply to be a delegate at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Fill out the delegate pledge form by 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 27 to run for delegate. Pledging is the first step toward representing Pennsylvania when Democrats nominate the next president in July!

https://act.padems.com/page/s/2020-delegate-pledge?utm_medium=email&utm_source=padp&utm_content=1+-+Fill+out+the+delegate+pledge+form+by+500&utm_campaign=dnc_email3&source=dnc_email3

By completing the form, you will pledge support to your candidate of choice and, if elected, may cast a vote for that candidate at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Every registered Democratic voter in Pennsylvania is eligible to be a Pennsylvania delegate. We encourage all interested voters to pledge for a chance to be part of Democrat’’ most diverse and inclusive nominating body in history!

If you have any questions about being a delegate or PA Democrats’ delegate selection process, please view our Delegate Selection Plan at https://act.padems.com/page/-/Delegate%20Selection/PA%202020%20Delegate%20Selection%20Plan%20-%20Bonus%20Delegates%20.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=padp&utm_content=3+-+view+our+Delegate+Selection+Plan&utm_campaign=dnc_email3&source=dnc_email

