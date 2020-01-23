Women Marched up the Ben Franklin Parkway

January 23, 2020 | Filed under: Featured News,Subject Categories | Posted by:

THE WOMEN’S MARCH filled the Ben Franklin Parkway again last Saturday, braving chill and snowy weather. Many marchers carried expressive signage, sometimes in teams, displaying what and whom they were for — or against.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *