BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Build a Legacy of Wealth

BY ERIC WESTBROOK

MAYOR’S OFFICE OF BLACK MALE ENGAGEMENT

In honor of Black History Month, the My Brother’s Keeper Action Academy will take the form of a four-part series: The Black Generational Wealth Series. The goal is to empower Black men and help them transform their communities by learning what is needed to make generational wealth a reality for Black Philadelphians.

Four events will take place throughout February covering topics such as financial literacy, utilizing City resources and initiatives, entrepreneurship, and transferring wealth. Each features professional panelists with relevant experience and unique insight.

MBK Action Academy is an initiative of the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Engagement with a focus on improving the quality of life amongst Black men in Philadelphia. The Academy hosts bi-monthly neighborhood-based community engagement workshops designed to provide the tools and resources necessary to close the opportunity gap for men and boys of color. Past events have included:

• A town hall on gun violence with State Representative Morgan Cephas (August 2019).

• An opportunity forum with panelists from PowerCorps PHL and Philadelphia Future Track (October 2019).

• The “We See You, Brother” dinner for homeless and unsheltered men (December 2019).

The following February events are part of The Black Generational Wealth Series.

Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Building a Business that Lasts

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Quorum at University City Science Center, 3675 Market Street

Do you want to start a business? Are you looking to sustain and grow your existing one? Check out this informational workshop featuring Black business owners sharing their advice on building a sustainable business and turning a hustle into an enterprise. Speakers will discuss marketing, financial health, customer service, building a strong team, and more.

Planting the Seeds of Wealth: Transferring Knowledge to the Next Generation

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Muriel Dobbins CTE High School, 2150 W. Lehigh Avenue

How prepared are you to pass your home or business on to your children? What kind of financial habits or principles are you sharing with them? Attend this workshop featuring stories from some of the city’s civic leaders and entrepreneurs about building and transferring wealth to the next generation. The event will also include practical information and resources about estate planning, insurance, tangled titles, and other financial tools to support these efforts.

