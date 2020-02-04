Feb. 6

February 4, 2020

State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Wine & Cheese at Salsa, 2126 E. Lehigh Ave., 4:30-7 p.m. Friends $100m, Supporters $250, Sponsors $500. Payable to “Angel Cruz for the 180th.” For info: (267) 228-7231 or elections215@gmail.com.

