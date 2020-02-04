FURTHER LISTINGS

Feb. 6- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Neighborhood Mtg. with Capt. Hartzell at 2400 S. 9th St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Feb. 7- State Sen. John Sabatina, Jr. hosts Shrimp-A-Palooza at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St., 7-10 p.m. All-you-can-eat shrimp, buffet & beer. Friends $40, Tables of 10 $350 (must reserve tables by Feb. 3). Payable to “Committee to Re-Elect John Sabatina Jr.,” 1212 S. Broad St., 4th fl., Phila., PA 19107 or www.JohnSabatina.com. RSVP: Andrea (215) 251-0585 or Andrea@RittenhousePolitical.com.
Feb. 11- State Rep. Kevin Boyle hosts Labor Fair for G. Washington H.S. students at 10175 Bustleton Ave., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. On working in a trade & being in a union. For info: Brandie Kessler (7127) 787-7895.
Feb. 11- 8th Ward Democratic Executive Committee hosts Fundraiser & Candidate Meet & Greet at Rosewood, 1302 Walnut St., 5:30-7 p.m. Cash bar, complimentary beverages & appetizers. Suggested contribution $250. RSVP: Elaine (215) 704-9304 or elaine.petrossian@8thward.org.
Feb. 18- Last day to circulate & file nominating petitions for the April primary election.
Feb. 19- Councilmember Isaiah Thomas hosts “Black Excellence Evolving Fundraiser” at Somo Sophi, 1301 S. 13th St., 6-9 p.m. Promoters $1,000, Patrons $500, Supporters $250, Individuals $100, Young Professionals $50.
Feb. 20- Republican City Committee hosts 2020 Kickoff Party at Revolution Ho., 200 Market St., 6-8 p.m. VIP Entry: $125/Person, $100/Committee Person. Sponsor levels: POTUS $10,000, Veep $5,000, Senate $2,500, Congress $1,000. Payable to “Republican City Committee,” P.O. Box 28463, Phila., PA 19149. For info: (215) 561-0650.
Feb. 25- 190th Legislative District Special Election.