FURTHER LISTINGS

Feb. 19- Councilmember Isaiah Thomas hosts “Black Excellence Evolving Fundraiser” at Somo Sophi, 1301 S. 13th St., 6-9 p.m. Promoters $1,000, Patrons $500, Supporters $250, Individuals $100, Young Professionals $50.
Feb. 19- Councilmember Jamie Gauthier & State Rep. Joanna McClinton host Town Hall Mtg. at Christian Compass CDC Comm. Ctr., 6150 Cedar Ave., 6-7:30 p.m. Cobbs Creek community issues. For info: (215) 686-0459
Feb. 20- Republican City Committee hosts 2020 Kickoff Party at Revolution Ho., 200 Market St., 6-8 p.m. VIP Entry: $125/Person, $100/Committee Person. Sponsor levels: POTUS $10,000, Veep $5,000, Senate $2,500, Congress $1,000. Payable to “Republican City Committee,” P.O. Box 28463, Phila., PA 19149. For info: (215) 561-0650.
Feb. 20- Nikil Saval is hosted Meet & Greet by David McMahon & Molly Fischer at 1124 S. 51st St., 6 p.m. Contribution levels: $27, $50, $100, $250, $500.
Feb. 22- Nikil Saval is hosted Meet & Greet by Patrick Coue & Sampath Kamal at 1107 Spruce St., 6-9 p.m. Contribution levels: $75, $100, $250, $500, $1,000.
Feb. 23- Philly DSA for Bernie hosts Mass Canvass & Canvasser Party at Unity Ha., 1349 Unity St., 12 m. RSVP: phillydsa.org/events.
Feb. 23- Mummers Mardi Gras Celebration at Xfinity Live, 1100 Pattison Ave. For info: Frank Keel (484) 410-4932.
Feb. 23- Nikil Saval is hosted Meet & Greet by David Coughlin & Mary Stricker at 725 Catharine St., 4-6 p.m. Contribution levels: $25, $50, $100, $250..
Feb. 25- 190th Legislative District Special Election.
Feb. 27- State Rep. Danilo Burgos is hosted Fundraiser by Women for Danilo at Taqueria La Raza, 227 W. Allegheny Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution levels: Leader $1,000, Booster $500, Sustainer $300, Supporter $100, Influencer $50, Cheerleader $25. Contribute & RSVP: www.daniloburgos197.com, click “Events.” For info: Matt (215) 595-9595.
Feb. 27- State Rep. Jim Roebuck hosts Birthday Bash at Warmdaddy’s, 1400 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30 p.m. Jazz, good food. For info: Bonnie Squires (610) 329-6826.
Feb. 28- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler distributes Free Food Box for low-income seniors at 2400 S. 9th St., 11 a.m.-12 m. To reserve a box: (215) 271-9190.
Mar. 7- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Birthday Party at Hilton City Line Hotel, 4200 City Ave., 7 p.m. Payable to “Williams for Senate,” P.O. Box 6313, Phila., PA 19139 For info: (267) 888-4165 or ahw4senate@gmail.com.
Mar. 11- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler & Congressman Dwight Evans host Mobile Office Hours at S. Phila. Library, 1700 S. Broad St., 1-4 p.m. Assistance with State & federal issues, SEPTA ID processing. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Apr. 8- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler & Congressman Dwight Evans host Mobile Office Hours at S. Phila. Library, 1700 S. Broad St., 1-4 p.m. Assistance with State & federal issues, SEPTA ID processing. For info: (215) 271-9190.

