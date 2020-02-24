FURTHER LISTINGS

Feb. 27- State Rep. Jim Roebuck hosts Birthday Bash at Warmdaddy’s, 1400 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30 p.m. Jazz, good food. For info: Bonnie Squires (610) 329-6826.
Feb. 28- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler distributes Free Food Box for low-income seniors at 2400 S. 9th St., 11 a.m.-12 m. To reserve a box: (215) 271-9190.
Mar. 4- Fair Districts PA hosts Mtg. At WeWorks, 1900 Market St., 1900 Market St., 6-8 p.m. Speaker Keith Forsyth reviews redistricting. Postcards for legislators, volunteer recruiting. Snacks, beer, wine, beverages. Space limited! RSVP: info@email.actionnetwork.org.
Mar. 5- Liberty City LGBT Democratic Cl. hosts Candidates Night at John Anderson Apts., 251 S. 13th St., 6-9 p.m. All candidates welcome. Free pizza & refreshments. For info: Wade Albert (215) 964-2708.
Mar. 7- Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson hosts Step into College at USciences, McNeill Sci. & Tech. Ctr., 43rd & Woodland Ave., 12-1:10 p.m. For 200 8th-12th-grade students. Free. Register: sitc2020-saturdasy.eventbrite.com.
Mar. 7- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Birthday Party at Hilton City Line Hotel, 4200 City Ave., 7 p.m. Payable to “Williams for Senate,” P.O. Box 6313, Phila., PA 19139 For info: (267) 888-4165 or ahw4senate@gmail.com.
Mar. 10- Liberty City LGBT Democratic Cl. hosts Candidates Night at John Anderson Apts., 251 S. 13th St., 6-9 p.m. All candidates welcome. Free pizza & refreshments. For info: Wade Albert (215) 964-2708.
Mar. 11- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler & Congressman Dwight Evans host Mobile Office Hours at S. Phila. Library, 1700 S. Broad St., 1-4 p.m. Assistance with State & federal issues, SEPTA ID processing. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Mar. 13- 57th Ward Democratic Committee hosts N.E. Philly Democrats at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 7-11 p.m. Food, drink & music; there will be a dispensation since it’s Lent. Tickets: $40 per person, $100 per candidate. Payable to “Friends of the 57th Ward Democrats.” For info: (267) 773-3251.
Mar. 19- Councilmember David Oh hosts Victory Celebration & Fundraiser at Racquet Cl., 215 S. 16th St., 5:30-8 p.m. Contribution levels: $100, $250, $500, $1,000, $2,000. Payable to “Citizens for David Oh,” 5813 Thomas Ave., Phila., PA 19143 or https://politics.raisethemoney.com/doh.
Apr. 1- Mayor Jim Kenney hosts Census Day Celebration at LOVE Park, 12-2 p.m.
Apr. 4- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts S. Philly Health & Job Fair at EOM, 144 Moore St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Apr. 8- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler & Congressman Dwight Evans host Mobile Office Hours at S. Phila. Library, 1700 S. Broad St., 1-4 p.m. Assistance with State & federal issues, SEPTA ID processing. For info: (215) 271-9190.