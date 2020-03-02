FURTHER LISTINGS

Mar. 7- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Birthday Party at Hilton City Line Hotel, 4200 City Ave., 7 p.m. Payable to “Williams for Senate,” P.O. Box 6313, Phila., PA 19139 For info: (267) 888-4165 or ahw4senate@gmail.com.
Mar. 9- Councilmember Mark Squilla hosts St. Patrick’s Day Fundraiser at The Plough & the Stars, 123 Chestnut St. 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels,: Gold $3,000, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, Tickets $30. Payable to “Squilla for Cncil,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Lindsey@LPerryGroup.com. For info: (267) 275-2120.
Mar. 10- Liberty City LGBT Democratic Cl. hosts Candidates Night at John Anderson Apts., 251 S. 13th St., 6-9 p.m. All candidates welcome. Free pizza & refreshments. For info: Wade Albert (215) 964-2708.
Mar. 11- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler & Congressman Dwight Evans host Mobile Office Hours at S. Phila. Library, 1700 S. Broad St., 1-4 p.m. Assistance with State & federal issues, SEPTA ID processing. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Mar. 13- 57th Ward Democratic Committee hosts N.E. Philly Democrats at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 7-11 p.m. Food, drink & music; there will be a dispensation since it’s Lent. Tickets: $40 per person, $100 per candidate. Payable to “Friends of the 57th Ward Democrats.” For info: (267) 773-3251.
Mar. 19- Councilmember David Oh hosts Victory Celebration & Fundraiser at Racquet Cl., 215 S. 16th St., 5:30-8 p.m. Contribution levels: $100, $250, $500, $1,000, $2,000. Payable to “Citizens for David Oh,” 5813 Thomas Ave., Phila., PA 19143 or https://politics.raisethemoney.com/doh.
Mar. 27- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Birthday Party at Manayunk Brewing Co., 4120 Main St., 5-8:30 p.m. Contribution levels: VIP Birthday Host $10,000, VIP Platinum $5,000, Reception Gold $2,500, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, Guest $100. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Syreet,” P.O. Box 28854, Phila., PA 19151 or http://www.sharifstreetforpa.com/events. RSVP Lindsey@lperrygroup.com or (2367) 275-2120.
Apr. 1- Mayor Jim Kenney hosts Census Day Celebration at LOVE Park, 12-2 p.m.
Apr. 4- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts S. Philly Health & Job Fair at EOM, 144 Moore St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Apr. 8- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler & Congressman Dwight Evans host Mobile Office Hours at S. Phila. Library, 1700 S. Broad St., 1-4 p.m. Assistance with State & federal issues, SEPTA ID processing. For info: (215) 271-9190.

