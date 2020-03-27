FURTHER LISTINGS

Apr. 1- Mayor Jim Kenney hosts Census Day Celebration at LOVE Park, 12-2 p.m.
Apr. 4- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts S. Philly Health & Job Fair at EOM, 144 Moore St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Apr. 8- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler & Congressman Dwight Evans host Mobile Office Hours at S. Phila. Library, 1700 S. Broad St., 1-4 p.m. Assistance with State & federal issues, SEPTA ID processing. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Apr. 9- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts Senior Expo at S. Phila. H.S., 2101 S. Broad St., 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free health screenings, exhibits, refreshments, light lunch. Seating is limited; RSVP: (215) 952-3121.
Apr. 13- Phila. Democratic Committee hosts Jefferson-jackson Day Celebration at Sheet Metal Workers Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets: $150. RSVP by Apr. 8: (215) 241-7800.
May 1- Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Committee hosts Annual Contest & Open House at 10401 Decatur Rd., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Competition in 5 categories: general carpenter, interior finish, floor layer, mill/cabinetmaker & millwright. Trade exhibits. Complimentary refreshments. For info: Charles Brock (215) 824-2300.
Jun. 5- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fish Fry at Cooper’s Sports Bar/Grill, 100 Wyoming Ave. 5-9 p.m. Tickets $10. Foer info: (215) 313-7019.

