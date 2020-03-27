Mar. 28

March 27, 2020 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Councilmember Bobby Henon hosts ”2020 Bike Rodeo” at Roosevelt Plg., 6455 Walker St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fun activities, door prizes, giveaways, register your bike with Project 529, food. Free. Bring bike & helmet. Parents must accompany children. For info: (215) 686-3444.

