Philadelphia Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Inc., have a great presence in the City of Philadelphia. With 600 plus members, we are an order of Irish Catholic ladies who practice our motto of Friendship, Unity and Christian Charity. We have seven active divisions throughout Philadelphia. Our organization recently celebrated its 125th anniversary with a mass at Father Judge Chapel and a luncheon at one of our divisions. On 12/14/2019, the Philadelphia Hibernian Hunger Project (made up of both AOH and LAOH members) served 230 needy families Christmas Food Baskets. These families were identified by a Hibernian request, local schools, churches and nonprofit community organizations. Families were served in Philadelphia, Bucks County, Delaware County and New Jersey. This yearly tradition is a tremendous effort of both the AOH & LAOH exemplifying our motto at Christmas for our families in need in our area and surrounding communities.

Listed below are the divisions in the region:

Division #4 – St. Ita (Mayfair)

Division #17 – Queen Maeve (Far Northeast)

Division #25 – Mother Catherine McAuley (Krewstown)

Division #39 – St. Brigid (Mayfair)

Division #61 – St. Katharine Drexel (Holmesburg)

Division #87 – Our Lady of Knock (Port Richmond)

Division #88 – Officer Danny Boyle (Somerton)

Some of the activities our ladies participate in are as follows:

Donation of supplies for Feast of Justice, Veterans Home visits, St. Mark’s cook-in, Collections for Ronald McDonald home, Blessing bags for Angels in Motion, Health Care Day, Breakfast for Ronald McDonald House, Food drives in November and December, The Maureen T.Lavin Scholarship Program, Thanksgiving food baskets, Pegasus Riding Academy annual fundraiser, Hope Lodge Dinner, Food donations for St. Joan of Arc food pantry, Thanksgiving bags for Providence House, Coat collection for Angels in Motion, Thanksgiving food collections and annual Christmas party at Visitation home.

If you or anyone you know are interested in finding out more about our organization and qualifications for membership, please check out our national website at: ladiesaoh.com

Becky Puchalski

LAOH County President

