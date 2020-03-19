SEPTA to Reduce Service Starting Sunday, March 22

In an effort to maintain a safe environment for customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, SEPTA will reduce service levels for all Transit service, including buses, the Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, Trolleys and Norristown High Speed Line, starting Sunday, March 22.

Transit schedules will be similar to what SEPTA runs on a typical Saturday, and also consistent with changes that were put into place earlier this week on Regional Rail. With these adjustments, SEPTA will run all services on Saturday schedules – seven days a week – until further notice. This will include 24-hour train operations on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines, which provide critical services for essential workers and those who need to access medical care. Schedules with Saturday service information are available at http://septa.org/.

SEPTA has worked closely with its union leadership to ensure that service is available for customers who work in essential jobs or who need access to essential services, while also balancing the need to keep customers and workers safe.

Even with services operating on a reduced schedule, customers and workers will be able to continue practicing social distancing. Ridership has declined approximately 60 percent on Transit modes and 80 percent on Regional Rail due to the closures of offices and businesses.

SEPTA has added extra cleaning and disinfecting at stations and on vehicles in recent weeks. In addition, some employees who would normally operate buses and trains will now be repositioned at transportation centers and transit loops to further enhance these cleaning efforts.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication our workforce has shown during this unprecedented crisis,” said SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “Everyone is pulling in the same direction, and that gives me great hope that we will ultimately pull through this very trying time.”

In addition to the schedule changes, starting on Friday, March 20, SEPTA will temporarily close outlying Regional Rail station ticket windows and waiting rooms. As with the service changes, this is being done in accordance with the health recommendations for social distancing. Fares will continue to be available for purchase at the five Center City Ticket Offices and the SEPTA Key Fare Kiosks at these stations.

Until further notice, all cash fares paid on board trains for travel from an outlying station will be at the reduced Weekend/Evening rate.

Please note: These closures to outlying ticket offices will not impact service – Regional Rail trains will continue to operate on all lines throughout the service area.

SEPTA will continue working in close cooperation with state, city and local health agencies during the COVID-19 crisis. All customers are urged to check SEPTA’s website and Twitter account, @SEPTA, for the latest updates.

