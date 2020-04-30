Evans Urges Including Phila. Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium in Testing

Congressman Dwight Evans (D-Phila.) is urging Gov. Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney to include the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium as part of a coordinated City and State strategy to reach the highly vulnerable African American community.

Evans sent a letter to Wolf and Kenney urging the consortium be included and outlining his concerns.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) coöperated with this consortium in a successful free test for 300 Grays Ferry residents this week.

Evans voted last week for legislation, quickly signed into law, that provides $25 billion in federal funding for testing. Evans is a member of the influential House Ways & Means Committee, which oversees Medicare and much of the U.S. health-care system, along with handling legislation relating to taxes, trade and Social Security.

Evans represents Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Northwest and West Philadelphia and parts of North, South, Southwest and Center City Philadelphia.

