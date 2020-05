Hope for the Future?

The Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Blue Thunderbirds made a soaring dash across Philadelphia yesterday. It was a gesture of gratitude to the nation’s other warriors — health-care workers fighting COVID-19 — in a region hard hit by the pandemic.

Current signs are that their efforts are paying off. As the curve of new infections in the city continues to drop, careful plans are being laid for a gradual reopening of the economy that may begin sometime in May.

Photo by Wendell Douglas

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.