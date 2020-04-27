Kenyatta Johnson Partners with Black Doctors Consortium and Dr. Ala Stanford on S. Philly Testing

Free COVID-19 testing will take place on Tuesday, April 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Yesha Ministries Worship Center, 2301 Snyder Avenue
If you are having coronavirus-type symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive (or suspected to be positive for coronavirus) in the past 14 days, come get tested on April 28. Pre-register at http://realconciergemedicine.com. Coronavirus symptoms includes cough, sneeze, sore throat, shortness of breath, fever, loss of smell, loss of taste, diarrhea or weakness.
We are urging all people to register in advance if possible.