Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107-3290 2020 REVISED NOTICE OF STATED MEETINGS

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107-3290

C I T Y C O U N C I L

2020 REVISED NOTICE OF STATED MEETINGS

Notice is hereby given that the Philadelphia City Council will have its remaining Regular Stated Meetings on the dates listed below, as previously advertised, at 10:00 A.M. During the Emergency Declaration issued by Governor Wolf for the state of Pennsylvania, however, these meetings will be held remotely using Microsoft® Teams. These remote sessions may be viewed on Xfinity Channel 64, Fios Channel 40 or http://phlcouncil.com/watch-city-council/ as they occur.



Thursday, May 21, 2020 Thursday, June 4, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 Thursday, June 18, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 Thursday, October 1, 2020 Thursday, October 8, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 Thursday, October 22, 2020 Thursday, October 29, 2020 Thursday, November 12, 2020 Thursday, November 19, 2020 Thursday, December 3, 2020 Thursday, December 10, 2020

Public comment may be received with regard to those matters printed on the agenda for the next meeting scheduled to occur in the list above. See the agenda for details at https://phila.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Speakers interested in participating in public comment must call 215-686-3406 by 5 p.m. on the Wednesday before that Council session and submit the following information:

• Full name

• Callback telephone number where you can be reached

• Identify the bill number or resolution number that will be addressed

• State whether your comments are for, or against, that particular bill or resolution.

Speakers who submitted the above information within the required time frame will be telephoned during the council session and invited to the remote meeting. They will have up to three minutes to speak; the Council President, however, reserves the right based on circumstances to establish a different time limit. The Council President may also limit repetitious comments or limit the scope of testimony to only certain items on the agenda, which could affect callbacks for public comment at the meeting.

After the emergency declaration has ended, the location of the meetings listed above that are yet to be held will be Room 400, City Hall.

Michael A. Decker

Chief Clerk

