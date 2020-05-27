C I T Y C O U N C I L

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107-3290
2020 SECOND REVISED NOTICE OF STATED MEETINGS
Notice is hereby given that the Philadelphia City Council will have its remaining Regular Stated Meetings on the dates listed below at 10:00 A.M. During the Emergency Declaration issued by Governor Wolf for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, these meetings will be held remotely using Microsoft® Teams. These remote sessions may be viewed on Xfinity Channel 64, Fios Channel 40 or http://phlcouncil.com/watch-city-council/ as they occur.
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
|Thursday, September 17, 2020
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
|Thursday, October 1, 2020
|Thursday, October 8, 2020
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|Thursday, October 22, 2020
|Thursday, October 29, 2020
|Thursday, November 12, 2020
|Thursday, November 19, 2020
|Thursday, December 3, 2020
|Thursday, December 10, 2020
Public comment may be received with regard to those matters printed on the agenda for the next meeting scheduled to occur in the list above. See the agenda for details at https://phila.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Speakers interested in participating in public comment must call 215-686-3406 by 5 p.m. on the Wednesday before that Council session and submit the following information:
• Full name
• Callback telephone number where you can be reached
• Identify the bill number or resolution number that will be addressed
• State whether your comments are for, or against, that particular bill or resolution.
Speakers who submitted the above information within the required time frame will be telephoned during the council session and invited to the remote meeting. They will have up to three minutes to speak; the Council President, however, reserves the right based on circumstances to establish a different time limit. The Council President may also limit repetitious comments or limit the scope of testimony to only certain items on the agenda, which could affect callbacks for public comment at the meeting.
After the emergency declaration has ended, the location of the meetings listed above that are yet to be held will be Room 400, City Hall.
Michael A. Decker
Chief Clerk