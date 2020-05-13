Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107-3290 FISCAL YEAR 2021 BUDGET HEARING SCHEDULE

C I T Y C O U N C I L

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107-3290

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

FISCAL YEAR 2021 BUDGET HEARING SCHEDULE

The Committee of the Whole of the Council of the City of Philadelphia will hold Public Hearings to hear testimony on the City’s Fiscal Year 2021 legislative budget package on the dates listed below at 9:30 A.M.



Monday, May 18, 2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 Monday, June 1, 2020 Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Monday, June 8, 2020 Tuesday, June 9, 2020 Wednesday, June 10, 2020

During the Emergency Declaration issued by Governor Wolf for the state of Pennsylvania, however, these hearings will be held remotely using Microsoft® Teams. These remote hearings may be viewed on Xfinity Channel 64, Fios Channel 40 or http://phlcouncil.com/watch-city-council/ as they occur.

Public testimony will be heard on May 20, 2020, beginning at 3:00 P.M. and will be limited to School District matters. Public testimony will also be heard on May 27, and June 9, 2020, beginning at 3:00 P.M. and will be limited to the legislative matters listed below. You may also see the agenda for details at https://phila.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

200285 An Ordinance to adopt a Capital Program for the six Fiscal Years 2021-2026 inclusive.

200286 An Ordinance to adopt a Fiscal 2021 Capital Budget.

200287 An Ordinance adopting the Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2021.

200288 An Ordinance amending Chapter 19-1200 of The Philadelphia Code, entitled “Parking Tax,” by revising certain tax rates, under certain terms and conditions.

200289 An Ordinance amending Chapter 19-1800 of The Philadelphia Code, entitled “School Tax Authorization,” by revising certain tax rates, all under certain terms and conditions.

200290 An Ordinance amending Chapter 19-2600 of The Philadelphia Code, entitled “Business Income and Receipts Taxes,” by revising certain tax rates, under certain terms and conditions.

200291 An Ordinance amending Chapter 19-1500 of The Philadelphia Code, entitled “Wage and Net Profits Tax,” by revising certain tax rates, under certain terms and conditions.

200292 An Ordinance amending Chapter 19-1300 of The Philadelphia Code, entitled “Real Estate Taxes,” to eliminate the discount for early payment of real estate taxes, all under certain terms and conditions.

200307 Resolution providing for the approval by the Council of the City of Philadelphia of a Revised Five Year Financial Plan for the City of Philadelphia covering Fiscal Years 2021 through 2025, and incorporating proposed changes with respect to Fiscal Year 2020, which is to be submitted by the Mayor to the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority pursuant to the Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement, authorized by an ordinance of this Council approved by the Mayor on January 3, 1992 (Bill No. 1563-A), by and between the City and the Authority.

Speakers interested in giving testimony on any of these legislative matters must call 215‑686‑3407, or send an e-mail to budget.hearings@phila.gov by 3 p.m. the day before the hearing and submit the following information:

• Full name

• Callback telephone number where you can be reached

• Identify the bill number or resolution number or numbers that will be addressed

Speakers who submitted the above information within the required time frame will be telephoned during the public hearing and invited to the remote hearing. They will be given additional instructions by the Committee Chair once they are connected.

Immediately following the public hearing on June 10, 2020, a meeting of the Committee of the Whole, open to the public, will be held to consider the action to be taken on the above listed items.

Michael A. Decker

Chief Clerk

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.