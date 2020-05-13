Understanding Bankruptcy , May. 13, 2020

BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQ.

AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED

Question: How can bankruptcy help save my business?

Answer: You’ve probably heard that J. Crew and Neiman Marcus recently filed for bankruptcy. The media make a bankruptcy filing sound like the end of the line, but you can expect J. Crew to stay in business and even become a profitable company again. That’s because bankruptcy is helping J. Crew shed $1.65 billion of debt.

Likewise, Neiman Marcus is expected to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of the year, remaining in business and wiping out about $4 billion of its debt.

Bankruptcy can be something that helps you walk away from your business without debt if you want to, but it can also be something that helps you reorganize your debt and keep your doors open.

If you have a business that is struggling because of coronavirus or for any other reason, bankruptcy can help save it.

