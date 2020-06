Bryson Survives World War II, Now COVID-19

Otis Bryson celebrated his 97th birthday last Friday. He resides

at the Bala Rehabilitation & Nursing home, 4001 Ford Road.

Born on June 5, 1923, Bryson was a World War II veteran, a

COVID-19 survivor and falls short of celebrating his 80th wedding

anniversary on June 30 due to the passing of his wife Annie L. Bryson,

lost on May 7 due to COVID-19.

Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren celebrated this

special birthday on June 5 outside of the facility. Photo by Margaret Bryson

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.