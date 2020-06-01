City of Philadelphia Public Hearing Notice

The Committee on Finance of the Council of the City of Philadelphia will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 2:30 PM, in a remote manner using Microsoft® Teams. This remote hearing may be viewed on Xfinity Channel 64, Fios Channel 40 or http://phlcouncil.com/watch‑city‑council/, to hear testimony on the following items:



200296: An Ordinance constituting the Fifteenth Supplemental Ordinance to the General Gas Works Revenue Bond Ordinance of 1998 (the “1998 General Ordinance”); authorizing the City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (the “City”) to sell, either at public or private sale, one or more series of Gas Works Revenue Bonds and Gas Works Revenue Bonds to refund such Bonds (the “Bonds”); to pay the costs of certain capital projects and other Project Costs; authorizing the City to obtain credit enhancement for any Series of the Bonds; making certain determinations and covenants relating to Gas Works Revenues and the payment of interest and principal; and authorizing covenants and actions in order that the Bonds shall not be arbitrage bonds; all under certain terms and conditions.



200297: An Ordinance constituting the Twenty‑Third Supplemental Ordinance to the Restated General Water and Wastewater Revenue Bond Ordinance of 1989, as supplemented; authorizing the Bond Committee to issue and sell one or more Series of tax‑exempt or taxable Water and Wastewater Refunding Revenue Bonds and revenue refunding bonds; authorizing agreements to provide credit enhancement or payment or liquidity sources (or any combination of the foregoing) for such Bonds; providing that such Bonds shall bear interest at fixed or variable rates; determining the sufficiency of pledged Project Revenues; authorizing the Director of Finance to take certain actions with regard to the sale of such Bonds, the investment of proceeds thereof and the City’s continuing disclosure obligations with respect to such Bonds; setting forth the use of proceeds of such Bonds; covenanting the payment of interest and principal; and supplementing the Restated General Water and Wastewater Revenue Bond Ordinance of 1989.



200298: An Ordinance authorizing the Bond Committee to sell bonds at public or private negotiated sale, to provide funds toward various capital municipal purposes; providing for appropriations to the Sinking Fund Commission for the payment of such bonds; authorizing agreements to provide credit or payment or liquidity sources for the bonds in connection with issuance of the bonds, and certain other actions; providing for obtaining the consent of the electors to increasing the indebtedness of the City; and fixing a day and providing for arrangements for holding the election for obtaining such consent.



200299: An Ordinance authorizing the City Treasurer, on behalf of the City, to enter into an amendment agreement with Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania for provision of payroll banking services to the City, under certain terms and conditions.



200300: An Ordinance approving the Fiscal Year 2021 Capital Budget providing for expenditures for the capital purposes of the Philadelphia Gas Works (including the supplying of funds in connection therewith) subject to certain constraints and conditions, and acknowledging receipt of the Revised Forecast of Capital Budgets for Fiscal Years 2022 through 2026.



200329: An Ordinance approving a Substantial Amendment to the Annual Action Plan 2019‑2020 to add $40,410,779 in Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding, all under certain terms and conditions.



200330: An Ordinance authorizing the Director of Planning and Development, on behalf of the City, to file applications with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for a Community Development Block Grant; to file applications to participate in the HOME Investment Partnership program and the Emergency Solutions Grant program; and to apply for a Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS grant; and to file applications with the Commonwealth to obtain grants under the Act of April 12, 1956, P.L. 1449, Section 4, as amended, to prevent and eliminate blight; authorizing the Director of Planning and Development and the Director of Commerce to file applications to obtain other grants from the Commonwealth; authorizing the Director of Commerce to use the Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program; and authorizing the Director of Planning and Development and the Director of Commerce to enter into all understandings and assurances contained in such applications and take all necessary action to accept the grants; all under certain terms and conditions.



Speakers interested in giving testimony on any of these legislative matters must call 215‑459-4980, or send an e‑mail to frank.iannuzzi@phila.gov by 3 p.m. the day before the hearing and submit the following information:



• Full name

• Call‑back telephone number where you can be reached

• Identify the bill number or resolution number or numbers that will be addressed



Speakers who submitted the above information within the required time frame will be telephoned during the public hearing and invited to the remote hearing. They will be given additional instructions by the Committee Chair once they are connected.



Immediately following the public hearing, a meeting of the Committee on Finance, open to the public, will be held to consider the action to be taken on the above listed items. Copies of the foregoing items are available in the Office of the Chief Clerk of the Council, Room 402, City Hall.





Michael A. Decker

Chief Clerk

