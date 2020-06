‘Igniting the Flame’ in Wharton Square

A peaceful demonstration for Black lives at Wharton Square in Point Breeze united the community. The program featured the legendary anti-violence boy hiphop group South Philly Young Flames.

The event was organized by veteran community activist Al Littlepage. It drew numerous political, civic and police leaders such as State Sen. Anthony Williams, rear C.

See “Photo Gallery” at bottom of page for more coverage and pics. Photo by Wendell Douglas

